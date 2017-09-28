Rishard Matthews donating $75,000 to back up his protest

Rishard Matthews is putting his money where his knee is.

The Titans wide receiver — who grew up in a military family and said he’d continue to knee during the national anthem until President Donald Trump apologized to players — said that he was donating $75,000 to a group of “organizations working in oppressed communities.”

“Moving forward, I don’t want this to be a publicity stunt,” Matthews said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. “I don’t want to take away from what the whole protest is about, which is oppression, police brutality and inequality in this country. I fully stand with my brother Kaep [unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick], and I plan to continue to do that.”

Matthews was a college teammate of Kaepernick’s, but his ideas were also framed by his family. His father served for 23 years, and his brother Christopher Ruiz was a Marine who died two years again in Afghanistan.

And while some have problems equating the two, Matthews said players can still be pro-military and socially aware.

“I’ve actually had a lot of military people reach out to me to say, ‘Good job for standing up for your rights and people who don’t have a voice,’ and that they support me whether I decide to stand or kneel,” Matthews said. “People keep using the military as a distraction. It’s not anything about the military. It’s about social injustice.”

And for all the people who wonder what players are doing with the attention they’re drawing, Matthews just provided a good example.

20 responses to “Rishard Matthews donating $75,000 to back up his protest

  1. People need to understand that NFL Players are not protesting the flag. They are protesting Police Brutality and Social Injustice, Everyone should be treated equally. That is the point that is lost in all of this. People who boycott the NFL and Burn Season Tickets and gear like Jerseys and Hats are just dumb and foolish!

  2. He is doing something and putting his $ behind his actions. Personally I would never kneel or otherwise for the anthem, but I do respect him for taking action beyond taking a knee. If some good comes of it he has my support.

  3. Why not donate and do whatever and then just stop protesting during the anthem? You donating money doesn’t excuse protesting the anthem. And if it’s not about the flag or anthem, how about you choose another time to protest? It’s not rocket science

  5. objectivefootballfan says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm
    People need to understand that NFL Players are not protesting the flag. They are protesting Police Brutality and Social Injustice, Everyone should be treated equally. That is the point that is lost in all of this. People who boycott the NFL and Burn Season Tickets and gear like Jerseys and Hats are just dumb and foolish!
    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    Well if they’re protesting the police why don’t they take a knee in front of the police officers at the stadium?

  6. Well played Rishard. Growing up in a military family and helping to fight Social Injustice. I’m sure there are some people who think that is un American and will hate you because you take a knee, exercising the very rights and freedoms your military family members fought for.
    They will boo you during the Anthem because that is ok now. You can boo and put up your middle finger but whatever you do, don’t silently take a knee. That is offensive!

  8. Ok i get it, good job with the donation. But what does the NATIONAL ANTHEM (for all race and american citizens by the way) have to do with racial oppression and inequality? And all of these athletes that are kneeling clearly aren’t oppressed!!! Police brutality you say?? Perhaps there is cases of that just as there are cases going the other way where the crime committed doesn’t get punished. I to this day do not see where kneeling for the national anthem has any relation to these issues. Put your money where your mouth is and donate to causes that focus their job on helping these issues. YOUR job (that you are paid well to do) is a professional football player. You Mr Matthews are oppressed how???

  10. Hopefully it starts a trend for athletes to take up the cause on their own time.

    Roughly 200 out the 1696 players in the NFL protested last Sunday.

    That’s only 10% of the league. Typical Media blowing things WAY out of proportion to make it seem that a small portion of the population is the majority.

    All so they can push their own narrative.

  12. The problem with all of the protesters saying it isn’t about the military or patriotism is that people who are in opposition of this protest are equally as passionate about what the flag stands for and what our anthem means. I seriously doubt people are opposed to equality (outside of true racists).
    So to say “it’s not about the military” is just impossible for most folks to understand or subscribe to.
    If these knuckleheads had any clue they would have immediately stopped this forum and chosen something that wasn’t so polarizing. Instead, they are being profoundly stubborn and so it’s a classic case of “square peg, round hole.” Just repeatedly trying to force it in isn’t going to work.
    These guys have ZERO chance of convincing people that it isn’t disrespectful.
    Additionally, they have so many reasons for protesting now that we just have tuned it out.
    If you have multiple voices you have no voice at all.

  13. objectivefootballfan says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm
    People need to understand that NFL Players are not protesting the flag. They are protesting Police Brutality and Social Injustice, Everyone should be treated equally. That is the point that is lost in all of this.

    **********************************************************

    Doesn’t matter. People are too worked up to see the matter objectively or to bother looking into the details. People just believe what they want to.

    Also love complaints about how these guys are millionaires that don’t do anything for their communities. Tons of NFL players, including many who are protesting, are known to be active in volunteering and giving back. As for them being millionaires, the typical NFL player comes from a working or middle class background that isn’t dissimilar from those who are whining. The difference is that they managed to move up on the SES ladder, albeit while sacrificing their physical and mental health so that Joe American has something to watch on Sunday while cramming pizza and wings into his face on the sofa.

  14. Amazing how many of these guys come from military families. If i was a recruiter I would hang out at the military bases and recruit those kids because there sure seem to be a lot of them.

    or does this mean a person in their family served 3 years out of high school?

  15. “Moving forward, I don’t want this to be a publicity stunt,” Matthews said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

    “I have decided to do more than just Talk & Donate a spread of money amounting to 75k to organizations working in oppressed communities.” Mathews said, via Twitter.

    It may be the cynic in me but something here doesn’t seem right.

  16. “And all of these athletes that are kneeling clearly aren’t oppressed!!!”

    Yes but because of their position in life their voice is heard. The voices of those whose rights are stepped all over are rarely heard or believed.

  17. Please someone tell me what they want? What can I, a middle class 40 hour a week guy do? What is the outcome here? I just don’t see it. Should I turn in all the white people I believe to be racist over to BLM so they can put them in camps?

  18. “or does this mean a person in their family served 3 years out of high school?”

    Its says right there in the article –

    His father served for 23 years, and his brother Christopher Ruiz was a Marine who died two years again in Afghanistan.

    Reading comprehension. Get some.

  19. “Oppressed”? Who is being “oppressed” and by whom? Answer THAT Mr. Matthews. We just had 8 years of tyranny and division, suddenly now Matthews decides to “protest”. Where was this “protest” when Supreme Ruler Obama ran the U.S. into the ground?
    I hope that someone pops Matthews really hard on Sunday, I won’t be watching since I am protesting against NFL players who are pro-BLM and who conveniently refuse to speak out about blacks who consistently put themselves in situations, or make decisions that will result in contact with law enforcement. How about protesting lawbreakers who refuse to comply with the police and put other citizens lives at risk?
    What’s that? SILENCE.
    Clearly Matthews and his protesting brethren only agree with topics that will gain them “street cred” in the black community.

  20. He’s putting his money where his mouth is. That’s much better than kneeling and protesting (even though he’s going to continue doing that, apparently)… we don’t need awareness. I’m pretty sure we’re all aware by now…

