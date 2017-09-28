Ron Rivera donates $50,000 to Puerto Rico relief effort

Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t wear one of the team’s caps at practice or during his press conference on Thursday.

Rivera opted for the hat his daughter Courtney wore as part of Puerto Rico’s Pan Am Games softball team and used the podium to discuss a donation he made to aid the island’s recovery from Hurricane Maria. On Thursday morning, Rivera said on Twitter that he is donating $50,000 to a fund started by Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias, who said he will match donations up to $5 million.

“As I said, whatever we can do to help out, I think it would be greatly appreciated,” Rivera said, via the Charlotte Observer. “[They need] food, water and electricity right now. Those that don’t have generators are really struggling up there. Getting fresh water and food obviously is the other concern, and then fuel for the generators and stuff like that.”

Rivera’s father is from Puerto Rico and he said all his family members on the island have been accounted for in the wake of the storm.