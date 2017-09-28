Ryan Succop snags AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

The Titans have given kicker Ryan Succop plenty of chances to do his thing through the first three weeks of the season and Succop has made those opportunities count.

Succop leads the NFL with 11 field goal attempts and 10 made field goals while also going 8-of-8 on extra points, which was enough for the league to make him the first AFC special teams player of the month for the 2017 season.

The volume of Succop’s work is an uptick from the last couple of years, but he’s been a reliable part of the offense for the Titans since joining the team in 2014. He made 91.7 percent of his field goals last year and has made 89 percent of his kicks over his entire run with the team.

Succop will try to keep things rolling against the Texans this weekend as the Titans look to wrap up the first quarter of the season with a 3-1 record.