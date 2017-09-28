Saints place John Kuhn on IR to activate Willie Snead

Getty Images

Fullback John Kuhn‘s latest stay on the Saints’ roster lasted only two days, but instead of his release, the team placed him on injured reserve, according to Adam Caplan. Kuhn tore his biceps during practice in London and will require surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Saints needed the roster spot to activate wide receiver Willie Snead, whose three-game suspension ended Monday.

Snead, who had 1,879 receiving yards the past two seasons, should provide a boost to the offense. Saints coach Sean Payton, though, said the team would see how Snead handles the work week before determining his role for Sunday.

New Orleans had cut and re-signed Kuhn twice this month.