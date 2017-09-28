Sam Bradford not at practice again

Posted by Charean Williams on September 28, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t rule out Sam Bradford after the quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice. Bradford, though, was not on the field for Thursday’s work, according to multiple tweets, thus reducing his chances of returning Sunday.

Zimmer has called Bradford “day to day.”

Bradford injured his left knee on a non-contact play in the season opener against the Saints. He has missed the past two games.

In Bradford’s absence, Case Keenum has gone 1-1 with a 64.3 completion percentage, 536 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He earned a game ball for his play in the team’s victory over the Bucs.

Bradford twice has had his left ACL repaired, tearing it in 2013 and 2014. Tests have revealed no structural damage, and Bradford doesn’t need surgery, Zimmer has said.

But it appears Bradford will miss another game.

  4. filthymcnasty3
    “Toughness” is related to things like getting up after getting the wind knocked out of you, or taking a beating and hanging in and playing. Bradford has done that.

    It’s not about playing when your have potential ligament damage in a knee twice torn and you have come back from, doofus.

    If you had said “Durability” then your statement MIGHT make some sense.

    But then again, you didn’t care if it did, then did you? It’s really about you trawling the Vikings site to say stupid things at every opportunity, isn’t it?

  5. Bradford got knocked around awful last year and kept getting back up. A couple if the hits were solid enough to “de-cleat” most people. This has got to be bad. He barely got touched against the saints so he knows he would have a fighting chance of staying upright. This is bad enough that even in a contract year he isn’t out there. I think the Vikings are doing him a disservice by not being more forthcoming about his injury. Other teams who might want to sign him are suspecting the worst.

  9. I know everyone talks about the Browns QB’s over the years but I bet the Vikings are pretty close. I can think of like 10 or so in the past 8/9 years. Frerotte, Farve, T Jack, Ponder, Webb, Freeman, McNabb, Cassell, Teddy, Sammy, Casey and I know there are more since 2008/2009.

  10. That was really nice of coach Zimmer to give a player a game ball after a well played game. I read somewhere where coach McCarthy saw this and thought it was a good idea too except he said he will be giving out a game cheeseburger to whoever played a very good game. Well actually said he will be willing to share his post game cheeseburger but lets not split hairs, it is a nice gesture nonetheless. Kudos to both coaches!

