Sam Bradford not at practice again

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t rule out Sam Bradford after the quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice. Bradford, though, was not on the field for Thursday’s work, according to multiple tweets, thus reducing his chances of returning Sunday.

Zimmer has called Bradford “day to day.”

Bradford injured his left knee on a non-contact play in the season opener against the Saints. He has missed the past two games.

In Bradford’s absence, Case Keenum has gone 1-1 with a 64.3 completion percentage, 536 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He earned a game ball for his play in the team’s victory over the Bucs.

Bradford twice has had his left ACL repaired, tearing it in 2013 and 2014. Tests have revealed no structural damage, and Bradford doesn’t need surgery, Zimmer has said.

But it appears Bradford will miss another game.