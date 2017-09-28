Sam Bradford ruled out for Sunday vs. Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 28, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday against the Lions.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer confirmed today that Bradford has been ruled out. Zimmer said Bradford’s injured knee is getting better, but he’s not ready to play yet.

That means Case Keenum will start for the Vikings for the third straight game. That’s not necessarily terrible news for the Vikings, as Keenum played very well last week and also played well against the Lions last year, when Keenum was the Rams’ quarterback.

But while the Vikings have to be pleased that Keenum is playing well, they also have to be dismayed that Bradford managed to get through only one game this season before getting hurt. Injuries have plagued Bradford throughout his career, and injuries were a big reason that many people thought the Vikings were taking a big risk when they traded for Bradford last year. The Vikings need Bradford to get healthy and stay healthy.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Sam Bradford ruled out for Sunday vs. Lions

  2. Next man up, I dont expect keenum to do what he did last week but I trust shurmer & co to have a gameplan in place and give us a chance. Skol!

    Disclaimer: im not making a super bowl prediction & not putting anyone in HOF, just hoping we play well in a key divisional game.

  3. This is good news for us Packers fans. Hopefully, the Lions can beat the Vikings even though Keenum did have a better last game than Aaron. We’ll need a cushion for when we play the Vikings.

  5. If this is indeed his last year could it be that he will wait to be 100% healthy before he returns so he can secure the next contract?

  6. The Vikings have the Lions, Bears and Packers over the next 3 weeks. This is the biggest game of them all as it will likely go a long way in determining whether the Lions or Vikings win the NFCN. I would go ahead and rest Bradford against easier opponents in the Bears and Packers, at least, and get him fully healthy for the rest of the season.

  7. they will end up trading him to the jets for a first round pick, he will sign a big contract play great for a couple games then get hurt.

    rinse repeat.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!