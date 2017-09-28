Sam Bradford ruled out for Sunday vs. Lions

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday against the Lions.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer confirmed today that Bradford has been ruled out. Zimmer said Bradford’s injured knee is getting better, but he’s not ready to play yet.

That means Case Keenum will start for the Vikings for the third straight game. That’s not necessarily terrible news for the Vikings, as Keenum played very well last week and also played well against the Lions last year, when Keenum was the Rams’ quarterback.

But while the Vikings have to be pleased that Keenum is playing well, they also have to be dismayed that Bradford managed to get through only one game this season before getting hurt. Injuries have plagued Bradford throughout his career, and injuries were a big reason that many people thought the Vikings were taking a big risk when they traded for Bradford last year. The Vikings need Bradford to get healthy and stay healthy.