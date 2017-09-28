Shaq Lawson limited after hurting groin in practice

Getty Images

The Bills got one defensive lineman back on the practice field as a full participant Thursday, but another one wasn’t able to make it through the entire workout after injuring his groin.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson was listed as limited in practice after getting injured during the session. Lawson’s status will be updated on Friday, but mid-week additions to the injury report can often lead to missed games given the short amount of time for players to heal up.

Lawson has started all three games for the Bills this season and has recorded sacks in each of the last two games. Ryan Davis and Eddie Yarborough would be options if Lawson can’t play in Atlanta on Sunday.

The better injury news concerned defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. Dareus missed last week’s victory over the Broncos with an ankle injury and returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.