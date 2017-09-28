T.J. Yeldon isn’t playing, but Doug Marrone says Jags still love him

Getty Images

When the Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette early in the first round this year, it was easy to predict a change in how they used last year’s running back tandem of T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory.

The change has proven to be a bigger one for Yeldon. Yeldon, a 2015 second-round pick, led the team in rushing attempts in each of the last two seasons, but Ivory has settled in as Fournette’s complement in the backfield while Yeldon has spent all three weeks on the inactive list.

The team has also dressed Corey Grant, who has seen more time on special teams than offense and coach Doug Marrone said that, rather than a distaste for Yeldon, has driven the team’s roster decisions.

“We love T.J.,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “We think he’s an outstanding football player. Right now we feel that the guys there [at running back] are doing well and what’s difficult is if we did have more spots on game day, we would put him up there. There’s no doubt about that. But it’s very difficult with what we’re trying to accomplish from the standpoint of all three phases to get a jersey on him right now. But the minute that we do have an opportunity where it’s not going to affect any of those three phases or maybe we need it more offensively — might be a game-plan situation where we want more backs up that week — we have no issue at all bringing him up.”

Marrone didn’t mention the possibility of an injury opening the door for Yeldon, but that may wind up being the likeliest path back into the lineup.