Tavon Austin, Sammy Watkins return to full practice, will play Sunday

The Rams had 10 days between games, which was good news for their wide receiving corps. Los Angeles got a “big boost” when Tavon Austin and Sammy Watkins were cleared from concussion protocol and returned to practice Thursday.

Both were full participants.

Austin and Watkins will play against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sean McVay said via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register, with the coach calling it “a big boost for us.”

Watkins made six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns a week ago against the 49ers, leaving in the fourth quarter. Austin had three carries for 14 yards before leaving at nearly the same time.

Watkins has 13 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Austin has one catch for 7 yards and eight carries for 33 yards.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) remained out of practice, and center John Sullivan (hip) was limited.