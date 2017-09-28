Terrell Suggs: I’m not falling for Roethlisberger’s mind games

Getty Images

The play of the Steelers offense has been a big talking point in Pittsburgh this week as the unit has gotten off to a sluggish start this season despite a collection of talent that led to high expectations about what they’d do this year.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger summed up the issues with the team’s offense as a problem that started and ended with the play of the quarterback, but one of his longtime sparring partners thinks that Roethlisberger is just trying to lull the Ravens into a false sense of security heading into Sunday. Linebacker Terrell Suggs said he’s not taking the bait.

“Oh Ben … he’s setting us up,” Suggs said, via the Baltimore Sun. “He’s playing mind games. Rat bastard. He’s setting us up. Tell Ben, I’m on to his tricks. I know what he’s doing. I’m not going to let him fool me with trickery and Jedi-mind trick me.”

Given the history between the two franchises and the Ravens’ need to bounce back from their London flop against the Jaguars, taking the Steelers lightly seems impossible regardless of what Roethlisberger and others in Pittsburgh are saying.