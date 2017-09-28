Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

We should find out this week just how good the Bills’ defense is.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase still can’t wrap his mind around what happened last week.

A look at why the Patriots have ended up with the league’s worst-ranked defense.

Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson is going to play through a shoulder sprain.

The Ravens aren’t discussing any pregame plans for this week.

Bengals WR John Ross was limited to riding a stationary bike yesterday.

Browns rookie S Jabrill Peppers couldn’t sleep for a few days after his rough game against the Colts.

The Steelers are looking for more from the running game.

The Texans like rookie RB D'Onta Foreman‘s versatility and power.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton doesn’t mind the pressure.

The Jaguars have allowed just two sacks in three games, tied for fewest in the league. (Of course.)

Titans WR Corey Davis has already been ruled out this week.

The Broncos are bracing themselves for Khalil Mack.

Local police union urges Chiefs CB Marcus Peters to get involved.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers knows the offense needs to pick up the pace.

The Raiders have the best OL in the league, according to Von Miller.

Cowboys LG Chaz Green knows he has a big test this week in Rams DT Aaron Donald.

Giants CB Janoris Jenkins returned to practice.

The Eagles still seek clarity at LG after rotating a few options.

Washington WR Josh Doctson showed his potential Sunday night.

The Bears are adjusting on offense (to the fact they’re not good at the whole throwing thing).

Lions WR Golden Tate is still shaking his head about the end of last week’s loss.

The Packers’ OT situation is still a mess.

None of the Vikings QBs had much luck with the Lions last year.

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett won’t kneel again for the anthem.

Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn‘s not sure why he played just 11 snaps last week.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore returned to a full practice in London.

The Buccaneers are preparing to be without a pair of defensive stars.

The Cardinals have red zone issues on both sides of the ball.

Rams QB Jared Goff doesn’t want to stray too far from the pocket.

49ers S Eric Reid fears the meaning of the protests during the national anthem is being lost.

The Seahawks run defense hasn’t lived up to its normal standard.