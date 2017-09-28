Todd Gurley named NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley followed up a strong rookie season with a less successful 2016 campaign, but it looks like the rollercoaster is headed back up in 2017.

Gurley became the first player since Calvin Johnson in 2011 to score six touchdowns in the first three games of the season when he scored three times in last Thursday’s victory over the 49ers. Gurley also ran for 113 yards in that game, marking his first time over 100 yards on the ground since that rookie season.

The strong start to the year has made Gurley the choice as the NFC offensive player of the month for September.

Gurley ran 63 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 13 passes for 140 yards and two scores as the Rams opened the year with two wins in their first three games. He’ll try to get October off to a good start against the Cowboys this Sunday.