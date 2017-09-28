Tre’Davious White wins defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Bills traded down from No. 10 to No. 27 in the first round of this year’s draft, but the drop didn’t keep them from landing a player who has provided immediate help to their defense.

The NFL announced on Thursday that cornerback Tre'Davious White has been named the league’s defensive rookie of the month for September.

Like many rookie cornerbacks, White has been tested often in his first games as a pro player. He’s broken up seven of them, intercepted another and made 16 tackles to help keep any completions from turning into big gains for the opposition.

The Bills parted ways with both Stephon Gilmore and Ronald Darby this offseason, leading to some questions about how strong they would be at cornerback come the regular season. White’s helped provide a positive answer through the first three games of the year.