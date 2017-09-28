Ty Montgomery goes to locker room with chest injury

AP

The Packers started Thursday’s game feeding Ty Montgomery. He had carries on five of the team’s first six plays, a 10-play touchdown drive.

But the starting running back left with a chest injury after that.

The team lists him as questionable to return.

Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones will fill in during Montgomery’s absence. Williams got a carry on the goal line on the Packers’ second series and gained 1 yard.

The Packers lead 14-0.

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman briefly left with a left leg injury but did return.