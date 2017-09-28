Ty Nsekhe out 3-6 weeks after surgery on core muscle

Getty Images

Washington offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe will miss three to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle, coach Jay Gruden announced Thursday.

Nsekhe was injured in his only offensive snap against the Raiders on Sunday. He came in at left tackle after Shawn Lauvao had a facemask problem, with Trent Williams shifting to left guard on a screen pass that Chris Thompson turned into a 74-yard gain.

Nsekhe consulted sports hernia specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia before surgery.

T.J. Clemmings, who was claimed off waivers earlier this month, will inherit Nsekhe’s role as swing tackle behind Williams and Morgan Moses.

“He played a lot at Minnesota — two years at Minnesota — played some tackle and guard, so he’s got some experience which is good,” Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Now it’s just making sure he’s up to speed with our terminology and our protection calls and our runs. That’s the key. But’s he’s a good athlete, and obviously it’s good to have that type of experience in NFL games to be a third guy.”