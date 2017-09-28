Vontae Davis closes in on his 2017 debut

The Colts are still waiting for quarterback Andrew Luck to make his 2017 debut. Cornerback Vontae Davis appears to be ready to do so on Sunday night in Seattle.
“I’m a full-go, I’m a full-go,” Davis said, via the team’s official website. “I don’t question nothing. [Coach Chuck Pagano] says I’m full-go, I’m going full-go.”
Davis, who has fully participated in practice this week, has been out since suffering a groin injury on August 26 in a preseason game against the Steelers. He’s anxious to join a secondary that includes rookie first-round safety Malik Hooker.
“I told Malik, ‘Man, I’m excited to get back and play with [you],'” Davis said. “He’s a young talent. I look forward to playing with him in the secondary and those guys and look forward to picking back up from where I left off.”
The 1-2 Colts need all the help they can get as they try to stay within striking distance of the division lead while Luck continues to recover from January shoulder surgery.