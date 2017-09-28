Weather delay in Green Bay

AP

The Packers and Bears were sent to their respective locker rooms at the end of the first quarter because of a weather delay. The delay was not expected to last long.

The Packers led 14-0 after the first 15 minutes, with Aaron Rodgers completing 6-of-10 passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears lost two fumbles and nearly a third in the first quarter as they gained only 34 yards.

It was the second weather delay in the NFL this season. The Cowboys and Broncos game in Week 2 was delayed by lightning for an hour.