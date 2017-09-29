1.6 million streams initiated on Amazon Prime

Getty Images

Amazon typically doesn’t release streaming numbers. For Thursday’s debut of live NFL game action, it did.

According to the NFL, 1.6 million viewers worldwide initiated a stream on Amazon Prime Video. Of those, 372,000 watched for an average of 30 seconds, with each viewer watching for an average of 55 minutes. (I don’t really understand any of that, either. I’m just the messenger.)

Those numbers, whatever they mean, don’t easily compare to traditional TV numbers, where the relevant metric is average viewers per minute. For the CBS/NFL Network simulcast, an average of 14.6 million viewers tuned in. As MDS noted earlier in the day, it’s hard to compare apples to apples because last year’s Week Four Thursday night game was broadcast exclusively on NFL Network.

The Amazon experiment isn’t about maximizing the audience; if it were, Amazon would have been required to make it available to anyone and everyone, not simply to those who subscribe to the Prime service. Still, it’s safe to assume that the numbers have been presented in the light most favorable to the NFL and to Amazon, and that even in that light they aren’t exactly jaw dropping.

But at least the numbers have been released. Five days after a free, worldwide Yahoo stream of Ravens-Jaguars, the data has yet to emerge. And all that that implies.