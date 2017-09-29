49ers sign K’Waun Williams to three-year extension

Getty Images

The 49ers only needed three games with cornerback K'Waun Williams to know that they wanted him around for an extended period of time.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Williams to a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2020 season. Williams signed a one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason.

“Since joining us this offseason, K’Waun has displayed every trait and characteristic we want to see from our players,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “He is a tremendous competitor on the field and a true professional in our building. K’Waun has continued to get better and better every day and we wanted to ensure he would be a part of what we are building moving forward. I am really excited for both him and our team.”

Williams has 14 tackles and two passes defensed so far this season. He began his NFL career with the Browns, but was released during the summer of 2016 amid a dispute with the team about the treatment of an ankle injury. He ultimately filed a grievance against the team after having surgery and did not play at all last season.