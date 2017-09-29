Aaron Rodgers tosses four TDs in Packers’ 35-14 romp over Bears

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers passed for four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers cruised to a 35-14 victory against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Green Bay took advantage of early blunders by Chicago to build and early lead before a lightning delay stopped played at the end of the first quarter. The additional intermission and stormy conditions did little to slow the Packers down. Green Bay scored touchdowns on three of their next four full possessions after the delay sent the team to the locker room between the first and second quarters.

Jordy Nelson caught two of Rodgers’ four touchdowns. Davante Adams and Randall Cobb each reached the end zone as well. Aaron Jones provided the only rushing score of the night for Green Bay with a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Adams left the game after a brutal hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in the third quarter. Trevathan hit Adams with the crown of his helmet and players called for medical assistance immediately. Adams left on a stretcher – giving a thumbs up sign – and was taken to the hospital where he was being evaluated for head and neck injuries, and a possible concussion. The Packers announced that Adams was conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

The Bears turned the ball over on each of their first two possessions. Clay Matthews forced a fumble on a strip sack of Mike Glennon that led to the first Rodgers touchdown of the night. An errant snap caught Glennon unaware and ricocheted to the Packers for another turnover.

In addition to the two fumbles, Glennon was intercepted twice by the Packers defense as well.

In a blink, the Packers led 14-0 before the delay forced the teams to the locker rooms. Jones’ touchdown made it 21-0 in the second quarter before the Bears got on the board on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Glennon to Kendall Wright at the close of the half.

After Adams left the game, Nelson caught both of his touchdowns to give Green Bay a commanding 35-7 advantage.

Jordan Howard added a 3-yard touchdown run for Chicago with six minutes remaining.