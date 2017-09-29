Amazon streaming numbers are expected later today

Getty Images

When the All or Nothing series debuted a year ago with a full-season look at the Cardinals, Amazon said that it won’t be releasing streaming figures, citing its standard approach. Well, either the standard approach has changed or an exception has been made.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said during a Friday morning media briefing that Amazon is expected to release streaming numbers later today for Thursday night’s Bears-Packers game.

It’s hard to imagine that the numbers will be large, given that the game was available only to Amazon Prime subscribers and in light of the 45-minute weather delay. Whatever they are, they’ll surely be spun in every certain way by every given point of view.