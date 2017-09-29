Bengals will be without John Ross and Tyler Eifert this weekend

Getty Images

The Bengals had a good idea tight end Tyler Eifert would be out for a few more weeks with a back problem.

But he’s not the only one.

The Bengals have also ruled rookie wide receiver John Ross for Sunday’s game against the Browns. He missed last week’s game as well with a knee problem. The first-round pick played in Week Two, but fumbled and didn’t play much of a role afterward.

The Bengals are 0-3 and reeling offensively, and the absence of two guys they were counting on this year isn’t helping.