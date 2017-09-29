Bills promote Eric Lee

Getty Images

The Bills promoted defensive end Eric Lee from the practice squad Friday.

Lee originally signed with the Texans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He spent time with Houston’s practice squad last year. The Texans released Lee in final cuts earlier this month, and the Bills signed him to their practice squad Sept. 5.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

The Bills list defensive end Shaq Lawson as questionable after he hurt his groin in Thursday’s practice and sat out on Friday.