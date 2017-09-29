Bills rule out Cordy Glenn for second straight game

Getty Images

The good news for the Bills is they won’t have to worry about Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley coming off the edge in Sunday’s game because Beasley has been ruled out with a hamstring injury again this week.

The bad news is that they still won’t have left tackle Cordy Glenn on hand to deal with Takk McKinley and anyone else who the Falcons may send after Tyrod Taylor. The Bills ruled Glenn out for the second straight game with what they’re listing as a foot/ankle injury. Glenn, who did not practice all week, will be replaced by rookie Dion Dawkins.

The Bills’ only other injury concern for this weekend comes on the other side of the ball. Defensive end Shaq Lawson hurt his groin in Thursday’s practice and sat out on Friday, leading the team to list him as questionable for this Sunday.

Falcons defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw will miss his second game in a row with knee and ankle issues while right tackle Ryan Schraeder and safety Ricardo Allen will miss the game due to concussions.