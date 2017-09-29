Buccaneers dealing with a slew of defensive injuries

AP

The Giants offense showed its first signs of life in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and they may be able to build on that against a Buccaneers defense that’s dealing with a slew of injuries right now.

Seven of the eight players given injury designations for Sunday’s game start on the defensive side of the ball, including one that’s been ruled out and two others that are expected to miss the game. Linebacker Kwon Alexander is the one that’s been ruled out and he’ll miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

He’ll likely be joined by linebacker Lavonte David, who didn’t practice at all this week and has been listed as doubtful after hurting his ankle last weekend. Safety T.J. Ward also missed practice all week and drew the same designation due to a hip injury.

The other four defenders on the injury report are listed as questionable. Defensive ends Robert Ayers and Noah Spence, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and cornerback Brent Grimes make up the quartet, although the chances of getting them in the lineup don’t look too bad with all four participating fully in Friday’s practice.