Carson Wentz named NFLPA community MVP for Week Three

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz offered his game check to kicker Jake Elliott before Elliott was able to hit a 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants last Sunday, but Elliott decided not to take him up on the offer.

Wentz will be donating the money to a charity of Elliott’s choice instead, although that’s not why he’s been named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for this week. Wentz is being honored by the union for a $120,000 donation to Canine Partners for Life, an organization that trains and places service dogs with those who have physical or cognitive disabilities.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the recognition of NFLPA Community MVP for this week,” Wentz said. “My love for dogs and passion for helping those in need recently led me to the folks at Canine Partners for Life. After hearing and seeing the great services these dogs provide to their owners and families, it was an easy decision to partner with them to help make a difference for families in the Philadelphia area.

Wentz’s foundation, which has also made grants in Haiti, or a charity of his choice will receive $10,000 from the NFLPA in recognition of his efforts.