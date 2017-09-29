Danny Trevathan says he regrets hit on Davante Adams

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan laid a brutal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams on Thursday night, putting Adams in the hospital and raising questions about whether Trevathan will be suspended. Trevathan said after the game that he wasn’t trying to hit Adams in the head like that.

“I regret the level I hit him at,” Trevathan said. “But you got to understand, I had momentum, and I was just trying to make a play.”

Trevathan said he doesn’t believe the NFL should suspend him for the hit.

“I don’t think it should be a suspension, but my main concern is that he’s OK,” Trevathan said.

The good news is that the Packers indicated that Adams is expected to be OK after being checked out for head and neck injuries.

Although Trevathan was flagged for a 15-yard penalty he was not ejected, as referee John Hussey said, “I just didn’t see enough to have it rise to that level.” It’s possible that the league office will see enough and that Trevathan could be suspended next week.