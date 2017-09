Getty Images

The NFL fined Jets linebacker Darron Lee for a second time this season.

He drew an $18,231 fine for a late hit on Miami quarterback Jay Cutler, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Lee drew a 15-yard penalty for roughing Cutler in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 20-6 victory. The Dolphins ended up turning the ball over on downs.

After the Jets’ season-opening loss to the Bills, Lee was fined $9,115 for a late hit on Eric Wood.