Davante Adams out of hospital

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams spent the night in the hospital after taking a blow to the head in Thursday night’s victory over the Bears and being diagnosed with a concussion.

Adams appears to have avoided any other injuries as a result of the helmet-to-helmet shot from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. He went on social media Friday to thank people for their concern and let them know that he was out of the hospital.

At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 29, 2017

Adams will need to clear the concussion protocol before he’s cleared to return to action and there’s no predicting how long that will take, but the lack of other serious injuries is a positive outcome given the severity of the hit he took on Thursday night.