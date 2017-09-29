Davante Adams spent night in hospital with a concussion

Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said “everything looks positive” for wide receiver Davante Adams after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in Thursday night’s game and added that Adams was “already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there.”

Adams’ pleas didn’t get answered. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on Friday that Adams spent the night at the hospital under observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. Lockhart indicated that signs were otherwise good from the doctors that treated Adams.

The wideout will now be in the concussion protocol, but avoiding greater injury is good news given how things looked when he went down.

Lockhart also confirmed that the league is reviewing Trevathan’s hit for a potential suspension and said that the league wouldn’t comment at the moment about whether they feel referee John Hussey erred by not ejecting Trevathan from the game.