Delanie Walker and family have received death threats since protest during anthem

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker said he has received death threats, since telling fans who didn’t like the team’s protest during the national anthem that they were welcome to not watch the team’s games.

Walker posted a photo on Instagram of him greeting members of the military during a USO tour this spring, and reiterated his belief that the Titans sitting out last week’s anthem did not reflect any disrespect to those who served. Then it got disturbing.

“The death threats that my family and I have received since my comments are heartbreaking,” he wrote. “The racist and violent words directed at me and my son only serve as another reminder that our country remains divided and full of hateful rhetoric. These words of hate will only fuel me in my efforts to continue my work reaching out to different community groups, listening to opposing voices, and honoring the men and women in the Armed Forces who risk their lives every day so that we may have this dialogue.

“I am proud to represent the many faces of Titans fans and believe that only through a more respectful discourse can we achieves the goals of unity, peace and racial equality that I know we all strive for.”

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Nashville police have not responded to a request for comment regarding any potential investigation of those threats.

The Titans said they’ve received death threats on the team’s social media accounts.

Singer Meghan Linsey, who took a knee at the end of her performance of the anthem, told the Tennesseean she had also received death threats.

“I’ve been waking up with anxiety a lot, and it’s hard to eat food and sleep, but other than that, I’m good,” she said. “I feel like I did the right thing. I don’t have any regrets.”

Walker defended the decision by the Titans and Seahawks to stay in the locker room during the anthem, and earlier in the week expressed disinterest at the suggestion of a fan boycott.

“Fans that don’t want to come to the game? OK, bye. If you feel we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to,” Walker said. “No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice.”

And Walker, who has spent time reaching out to those who serve to protect those freedoms, now has to worry about his own life because of it.