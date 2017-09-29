Devin McCourty: We have to be sure not to turn this into NFL vs. Donald Trump

AP

Patriots safety Devin McCourty was part of a group of players who met with team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week to discuss player protests related to racial inequality and the national anthem.

McCourty said that it was a “unique opportunity” for all involved to share their thoughts and that “both sides got to walk away with an understanding of how each other felt.” That didn’t lead to a unified, league-wide approach to how they’ll handle things in the weeks to come and McCourty said he wants to remain focused on not allowing the players’ message to get lost in a fight with political figures.

“I think the biggest thing is as players, we’ve got to keep in the forefront of what we want to get [across], the inequality,” McCourty said, via the Boston Herald. “I think that’s what’s important. We’ve got to make sure this whole thing doesn’t turn into the NFL vs. Donald Trump. As players, obviously, he is whatever he is. We can probably have an hour of trying to describe that and everything he is. But I think as players, we have an agenda of what we think can be done better and we’re trying to use our platform, and I think we have to stick to that.”

Sixteen Patriots players took a knee during the anthem last Sunday and McCourty said the team will be unified in their approach this weekend, but didn’t specify what they’ll do before the game against the Panthers.