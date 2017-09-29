Devin McCourty: We have to be sure not to turn this into NFL vs. Donald Trump

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
AP

Patriots safety Devin McCourty was part of a group of players who met with team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week to discuss player protests related to racial inequality and the national anthem.

McCourty said that it was a “unique opportunity” for all involved to share their thoughts and that “both sides got to walk away with an understanding of how each other felt.” That didn’t lead to a unified, league-wide approach to how they’ll handle things in the weeks to come and McCourty said he wants to remain focused on not allowing the players’ message to get lost in a fight with political figures.

“I think the biggest thing is as players, we’ve got to keep in the forefront of what we want to get [across], the inequality,” McCourty said, via the Boston Herald. “I think that’s what’s important. We’ve got to make sure this whole thing doesn’t turn into the NFL vs. Donald Trump. As players, obviously, he is whatever he is. We can probably have an hour of trying to describe that and everything he is. But I think as players, we have an agenda of what we think can be done better and we’re trying to use our platform, and I think we have to stick to that.”

Sixteen Patriots players took a knee during the anthem last Sunday and McCourty said the team will be unified in their approach this weekend, but didn’t specify what they’ll do before the game against the Panthers.

22 responses to “Devin McCourty: We have to be sure not to turn this into NFL vs. Donald Trump

  1. Trump has had a few issues with his base recently. He now supports amnesty for the Dreamers, Obamacare repeal went down in flames again. He just needed a wedge issue to fire the base back up. If he was really patriotic would he have mocked our POWs or dodged the draft five times?

  2. This issue was dying on the vine then Ralph Kramden/Archie Bunker opened his “Big Mouth” in front of his football and biased base. He will now take a victory lap when the bigger issue still remains, the police beatdown of blacks and anyone else who dare to question their authority.

  4. Too late. If Trump’s goal was to bury the message of the protests behind the method, he’s already accomplished his goal. Usually the man’s insane, but once in a while he’s insane in a very calculated way.

  10. When was the last time Devin McCourty and most of these kneeling players spoke up about the situation in Chicago? The protests are a giant distraction about the real issues of inequality.

  11. I think it is a little too late for that.

    How about trying for a little unity with our President instead of uniting against him? How about maybe try that? You wanted a “discussion” and that discussion is now armlocks in silent protest. Your silence is now proof that you didn’t want a discussion and you backed down from your protest pretty quickly.

    Uniting against the President when your fan base is 90% male, 75% over the age of 40 and 80% white is probably not a very smart strategy.

  13. The issue is between the NFL and the FANS.

    FANS, you know the people that buy all the NFL merchandise, attend games (outrageous priced games) pay exorbitant parking fees, beers, bottled price gorging water, hot dogs etc.

    FANS, the people that generate all the loot that pays the NFL.

    FANS, the people that watch hours of boring commercials just to see a game.

    You’ve ticked off the FANS and it needs to stop or it’s going to continue to cost the NFL big $$$$$$$$$.

    They still haven’t figured out who they have offended. FANS FANS FANS

  14. BrownsTownOH says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:54 am
    A millionaire preaching to us about equality…..these guys are really that dumb?

    Sad!
    ___________________________________________________________________
    2 issues here. First is that it is entirely possible for someone of means to have empathy and understanding of issues other people face and to try to bring attention to those issues in order to find a remedy.
    Second, I’d be willing to bet the above poster voted for a billionaire that has mocked gold star families, captured soldiers, and dodged the draft 5 times because of phantom bone spurs and yet doesn’t see the hypocrisy in supporting him while chastising affluent athletes.
    Memo to conservatives, when people of color become wealthy they may possibly care about other people of color and their mistreatment by authority.

  16. Can always count on Patsies fans to be mostly libtards in their response. Keep your protests and your inflated salaries, but protest on your own time. You have 5-6 months of off season to fill up. If you were really invested in this protest then use your off time.

  17. pauldeba says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:59 am
    _________________________________________________________
    Thank you for speaking up for all oppressed white people. May your snowflake never melt. This is your safe space.

  19. revren10 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 10:16 am
    How about football players just play football and stop acting like they care about issues, when in reality they don’t.
    ______________________________________
    Right, it’s the players who don’t care about issues. They just uppity!

  20. Because Trump can beat the left at their own game and leaves their heads spinning.
    ——-
    And herein lies the problem. As soon as Trump joined the fray, his base got all worked up and this immediately became another left vs right issue. So sick of the division and of republicans thinking anything that makes the left mad is good (and visa versa, to be fair). This isn’t a left vs right issue and that mindset has had our country in gridlock for a decade.

  21. At least he’s acknowledging that the protests have become about Trump, and not whatever else they claim them to be. That’s the first step. I’m actually somewhat disappointed they came to that realization because I was giddily enjoying the demise of the NFL since it turned into the CNNFL.

  22. Well, Devin, you never kneeled before, but decided to kneel the weekend after that orange buffoon opened his blowhole.

    So maybe you should acknowledge that it WAS about players vs president. Otherwise we need to wonder exactly what you were protesting for the first time last week.

    I effing hate all of this. Our ‘leader’ puts out the bait, and everybody has to take it… I wish we could all be better than that.

