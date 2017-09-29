Fletcher Cox out for Eagles this Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles will be heading to Los Angeles without defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Cox missed practice all week with a calf injury and coach Doug Pederson announced he’d be out for the game against the Chargers in a Friday press conference. Cox won’t travel and Pederson expressed some optimism that he’ll be back in action sooner rather than later.

“He’s actually feeling better today,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “I don’t think so, personally. When I mentioned day-to-day, it’s really day-to-day with him, and he is feeling better, though, even today.”

Four other Eagles defenders will miss the game. Cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (wrist) and safety Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) join Cox on the no-go list. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring) are listed as questionable, so the defense could wind up even more short-handed come Sunday morning.