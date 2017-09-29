Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are readying themselves for a matchup with Julio Jones.

The starting secondary isn’t set in stone for the Dolphins.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski misses playing defense.

RB Matt Forte‘s toe injury will give other Jets running backs increased chances.

CB Marlon Humphrey is off to a good start for the Ravens.

The Bengals are still working on their passing offense.

A look at three key matchups for the Browns this weekend.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler isn’t happy with how his unit played last weekend.

The Texans gave DE J.J. Watt a rest day on Thursday.

WR Krishawn Hogan is set to make his Colts debut.

Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny is adjusting to playing fewer snaps.

Facing Russell Wilson last week could help the Titans against Texans QB Deshaun Watson this week.

Broncos quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave used to work for the Raiders and is sharing what he knows about the team’s personnel.

The Chiefs have a new kicker this week.

LB Melvin Ingram gives the Chargers versatility in their pass rush.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten discussed being older than Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Rookie RB Wayne Gallman could get his chance for the Giants this week.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz doesn’t run the sneak a lot, but it’s effective when he does.

S D.J. Swearinger has made an impact for the Redskins on and off the field.

A call for the Bears to elevate QB Mitch Trubisky to the starting lineup.

Lions T Taylor Decker is progressing in shoulder rehab.

Packers CB Damarious Randall didn’t have a great Thursday night.

S Andrew Sendejo has been a plus for the Vikings this year.

Falcons LB De'Vondre Campbell should see a lot of TE Charles Clay this weekend.

Panthers CB Daryl Worley‘s body took a toll after he delivered a big hit.

The Saints offensive line is getting healthier.

Buccaneers DE Noah Spence is playing through a shoulder injury.

Pivotal games won’t wait until later in the season for the Cardinals.

Sunday’s game will pit Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips against a Cowboys team he used to coach.

The 49ers defense is trying to rebound this week.

Will running backs Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy figure into Sunday’s game for the Seahawks.