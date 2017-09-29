Hue Jackson warns Browns about reacting to Vontaze Burfict

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict returns from a three-game suspension just in time to face Hue Jackson’s Browns. Jackson, who spent four seasons as an assistant coach in Cincinnati, isn’t expecting Burfict to come back in a good mood.

“He’s just ornery anyway,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s just who he is. He’s a good player. He’s tough. He loves football. He’s kind of the straw that stirs the drink for their defense. They have a good defense, and he’ll just make it better. He’s a really good player, a really fine player.”

Jackson had nothing but good things to say about Burfict. At the same time, Jackson knows Burfict’s history and reputation as well as anyone.

Thus, he has warned his players not to get drawn into anything with Burfict.

“Coach Jackson addressed that on Wednesday in the team meeting about some of the things that he likes to take part in and just warned the guys about being smart,” running game coordinator Kirby Wilson said. “We don’t want to get in a situation where we’re responding second and being the one that gets caught and all of the sudden you’re playing behind the chains again and defeating yourself.”