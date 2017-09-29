Jamal Adams fined for taunting

Getty Images

Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams was fined $9,115 for taunting, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Officials penalized the Jets in the fourth quarter after Buster Skrine sacked Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler for a 12-yard loss on third down. Adams arrived late, diving over Cutler and then celebrating by staring at Cutler, yelling at him and clapping his hands to draw the flag.

Adams’ 15-yard penalty gave the Dolphins an automatic first down, but Cutler threw an interception four plays later.

His penalty came one series after Darron Lee drew a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Cutler. The league fined Lee $12,231.

Adams had two tackles, both for loss, a pass breakup, a sack and a quarterback hit.