Jerry Jones acknowledges talking to President Trump, gives few details

Posted by Charean Williams on September 29, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

President Trump tweeted about his Tuesday phone conversation with Jerry Jones after the Cowboys collectively took a knee before the national anthem and then rose to stand for it. The President praised the Cowboys owner.

But, according to Jean-Jacques Taylor of DFW’s NBC affiliate, Trump also called Jones four times Monday to discuss how the Cowboys were going to handle the national anthem.

Jones acknowledged he talked to the President this week but offered few details.

“I’m not going to get into it,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “He did call. He was complimentary, which doesn’t mean that in any way we acquiesced to what he was implying. What we did was exclusive from that. What we wanted to do was basically make a statement and certainly not dishonor the flag.

“Anybody in the United States, for the most part, I’m talking the great majority of people, it’s madness to think that somebody would dishonor the flag. The debate is whether you are dishonoring it or not. That’s where people get their case. So just to stand up there and say a group such as the NFL and our players are doing anything that doesn’t respect the flag is just not something that could be accepted. Our effort specifically said it’s different when the flag is out and we’re going to stand and honor the flag than when it is not out. Where I’m coming from here is the implication that there was some kind of pat on the back or anything like that is really not the case. It was a simple discussion. I know him. I’ve known him for several years. . . . There are many things we don’t agree on.”

Trump tweeted his support of Jones Wednesday, saying, “Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

Jones did his best to distance himself from the idea that he ordered the players to stand for the national anthem. Jones presented his idea in a pregame meeting Monday, and the Cowboys decided to go along.

“I don’t have a record here, but I want everybody to know that I’ve asked the players for anything that I might suggest we do. I ask, A-S-K, not tell,” Jones said on his radio show. “We pulled it all out. When I say we, our players, our history, ourselves, our organization, we pulled it all out to come out there and do what we did the other night.”

Jones wouldn’t say how the team will handle the national anthem moving forward, but receiver Dez Bryant said Friday the Cowboys plan to stand as a team this week.

We’re going to stand,” Bryant said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re going to stand and put our hand over our heart, and we’re going to do what we did before. Y’all know what that was, that was just a response to Trump. That’s all that was.”

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Jerry Jones acknowledges talking to President Trump, gives few details

  1. Trump was right again, the silent majority is behind him just like they were during the election.

    Listening the the vocal minority never works.

  3. They are disrespecting the flag and all it represents: Their ability to make millions and become celebrities AKA The American Dream. When you kneel or refuse to stand for the anthem, you are telling the 20 year olds coming home in coffins draped by the flag, that their sacrifice for your ability to play a game and live a life of luxury isn’t worth a 52 second song. If you want to protest police brutality, write an op-ed or organize a rally, don’t kneel at the sign of freedom and prosperity that millions have died trying to reach or protect.

  4. It will be interesting to see when Goodell’s term runs out in 2019 what it will be like to have an NFL Commissioner and President be one in the same. I ,for one, am looking forward to it. 5 years in the dual role!!!!! Wow!!!!!

  5. the players thought they could intimidate the President and fans, like BLM tries to do on the streets.
    People keep forgetting though, that the majority in this country fully supports Trump and will not tolerate disrespect for the country OR authority.
    Goodell tried to punk the President, and now it will cost him and the league dearly

  6. The Cowboys took a knee before the anthem and we all know the reason why. They then showed respect for the flag, our national anthem and the people who have sacrificed much to make this country great. They made there point and the did it with class. Far better than hiding out in the locker room (Trippy, I’m looking at you).

  7. So, Trump spent 4 calls wanting to talk to Jerry Jones about what they were going to do about the anthem, while not using that time to send military aid to people in Puerto Rico, (who are Americans) who were suffering from the aftermath of hurricane Maria…so, Trump doesn’t think the players are unpatriotic? hmmmm.

  9. Iknowitall says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:39 pm
    the players thought they could intimidate the President and fans, like BLM tries to do on the streets.
    People keep forgetting though, that the majority in this country fully supports Trump and will not tolerate disrespect for the country OR authority.
    Goodell tried to punk the President, and now it will cost him and the league dearly\

    ——————–

    How exactly are they trying to intimidate with a peaceful protest? Reading into it a bit too much.

  10. pantsfreezone says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm
    They are disrespecting the flag and all it represents: Their ability to make millions and become celebrities AKA The American Dream. When you kneel or refuse to stand for the anthem, you are telling the 20 year olds coming home in coffins draped by the flag, that their sacrifice for your ability to play a game and live a life of luxury isn’t worth a 52 second song. If you want to protest police brutality, write an op-ed or organize a rally, don’t kneel at the sign of freedom and prosperity that millions have died trying to reach or protect.

    ————–

    Fair point. Which is why Jones and team stood during the Anthem. So what was wrong with what they did?

  12. while not using that time to send military aid to people in Puerto Rico

    —————————————————
    Your talking points from Rep Waters are getting a little old. It takes a president about a one minute phone call to get aid ordered. To Sec Matthis: “Get with FEMA and coordinate the military’s aid to Puerto Rico. Goodbye.” The hang up was with the bureaucracy in FEMA wanting to “think” about how to do it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!