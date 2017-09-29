John Fox: We have 11 critical positions, not just quarterback

Getty Images

Bears coach John Fox was back at the podium on Friday and the issue of the team’s quarterback play was once again front and center.

It was a big topic after Thursday night’s loss because Mike Glennon‘s four turnovers gave the Bears almost no chance to win the game and his eight turnovers on the season make it hard to argue that this was a one-week bump in the road. Fox said the team was going to look at everything before returning to the field in Week Five when asked if Mitch Trubisky could move into the starting lineup and his answers on Friday didn’t provide much of a hint about which way things will go.

One thing Fox was willing to make clear is that he isn’t just looking at quarterback when it comes to finding offensive improvement.

“I don’t single out one position,” Fox said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I know there are a lot of people out there that enjoy that, but there are 11 critical positions. And we’ve got to do a lot of work on all 11 of them.”

Fox said that Glennon’s contract wouldn’t factor into his decision and said that he’d consider all possibilities when asked if Mark Sanchez was a consideration for the starting job. In short, it sounds like everything is on the table for the Bears and that it will be some time before Fox shares how they’ll set the table in the future.