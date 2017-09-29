Jonathan Casillas worries intent of protest is being lost

Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas was part of a group of players who met with owners and commissioner Roger Goodell this week to talk about the state of the league’s approach to protests during the national anthem.

He’s also a man who has been singled out by police for no good reason. Casillas recounted his reality to Bob Glauber of Newsday, mentioned the number of times he’s been stopped, and how nervous he gets every time.

“I’m not going to be a football player all my life,” Casillas said, “but at the end of the day, I’m still going to be a black man in America.”

And because of that, Casillas seems worried about the actual impact of recent protests.

When former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began making a statement during the anthem, it was to protest the unfair treatment of minorities by law enforcement. (It should be noted he began by sitting, but chose to kneel after talking to veterans, as a way of showing respect to their service.)

But over time, Kaepernick’s intent was diluted and appropriated, sometimes by himself (by wearing sock depicting police as pigs, along with Fidel Castro t-shirts). But when President Donald Trump spoke last weekend, hoping owners would fire any “son of a bitch” who knelt, the message changed dramatically.

“Is kneeling conducive for us as players? Is it conducive for our league? Is it conducive for the guys that are actually kneeling?” Casillas said. “Because there’s a guy who kneeled a long time ago, and he hasn’t seen the field since then. Ever since he kneeled down, he’s only done the right thing. Maybe he didn’t do the right thing before that, the whole socks situation. But since he’s kneeled down, he’s only done the right thing. He’s donated his salary and jersey sales and all that.”

Casillas wondered whether last week’s wave of kneeling players were true to Kaepernick’s message, or simply a reaction to a politician throwing red meat to his most loyal supporters.

“Hopefully, we can make changes [in society],” Casillas said. “That’s all we want, and hopefully that can happen.”

Of course, the reflex to last week appears to be more shows of #unity like the Cowboys and Saints have chosen, when teams can separate any political statements from the political statement being made by playing a patriotic song before a ball game. With every team that chooses a route designed to offend the fewest amount of people possible, and resemblance to Kaepernick’s original intent fades further toward obscurity.

61 responses to “Jonathan Casillas worries intent of protest is being lost

  1. Of course it has been lost. Last weekend, players kneeled because they were angry that Donald Trump said they should be fired for doing so. Nothing more, nothing less.

    Sorry, but that’s reality. It’s a simple show of defiance at this point.

  2. Players are not protesting the flag, it has nothing to do with the American Flag. NFL Players are protesting Police Brutality and Social Injustice and they are doing it Peacefully. People need to stop saying players are disrespecting the flag because they are DEAD WRONG.

  3. Maybe pick leaders who have a better message? Kap’s message has included police pig socks (gross generalization), a Che t-shirt (racist mass murder), and $25k donation to a group named after a convicted cop killer…

  4. That was their plan all along. Make it about the flag and the military so you can get upset. Force them to waste time arguing a made up point. It’s how you maintain status quo. You see our president do it all day long.

  5. Sounds like the players are starting to back off of the whole kneeling thing. I’m guessing the owners and the league impressed upon them how this can adversely affect the whole league (players, coaches, owners) financially in the years to come if they don’t find another way to express themselves. I’m sure that the players that aren’t into taking a knee are none to happy to hear that fans are threatening to abandon the NFL in droves. Any patience and understanding they might have had in the beginning would go out the window if they thought their livelihood was being threatened.

  6. There would not have been any significant protests last Sunday had Trump not called the players sons of birches and called for them to be fired. To most of us, Sunday was about Trump. The anthem protests would have died on the vine. Every country has problems, but I would say the we have made incredible progress in the USA the past couple of decades to make the situation much better than it once was and very few believe that there is institutionalized racism in our government. The bigger problem is that there are fringe groups (on both the right and left) causing us all kinds of problems.

  7. The players have our attention, but they have no leader, no plan of action and are offering no solutions.

    How about they get some politicians on board to draft a bill that it mandatory for all law enforcement officers have a functional body camera, if camera is turned off by the officer it carries a minimum sentence.

    Tha might not be it…but it’s something. They will never make any change if they split their message and try to right every injustice.

    Take President Obama in his 1st term until he got the ACA passed if he opened his mouth Affordable Care Act came out…everytime.

  9. Some people are going to try to change the narrative and that is the problem. They will change the narrative to a position that isn’t defensible, have to continue strong with your message if you want change. It was never easy and the complaints I see now are no different than of the past. If you have to change the conversation away from equal treatment under the law you are proving the point of the protest.

  10. Wouldn’t it be great if the players of two teams decided to protest during the actual game by running the “kneel down” play for the ENTIRE GAME! I don’t know much about protesting but that seems like protesting gold IMO

  11. Considering that both black people and white people are injured in .08% of their encounters with police, that only 16 unarmed black people were killed by police (not even including violent resistance, etc) out of millions of encounters, and that white males are stopped more often by police, the entire point of this protest is nonsense.

  12. The country is divided. Black Lives Matter has done little or nothing to help their brothers and sisters in the wake of Harvey and Irma. Nothing. It’s a sham. Black Lives Matter have done nothing to help stop the violence among themselves in Chicago, Detroit and other crime-ridden cities. Black Lives Matter include some of the same men who walk out from their families leaving mom’s to work two and three jobs to support themselves and their children. The American Black communities need to “take the high road” and start improving their own situations themselves before continuing to blame white folks for their plight. I’m sick of hearing it. The family breakdown where 70% of black families are fatherless is the primary cause of their problems. People and the press are afraid to talk about it.

  13. Most Americans believe the danger to people of color at the hands of law enforcement is overblown sensationalism that occurred a handful of times and is not a National problem. It’s a media creation – which most “crisis” are.

  15. “But over time, Kaepernick’s intent was diluted and appropriated, sometimes by himself (by wearing sock depicting police as pigs, along with Fidel Castro t-shirts).”

    And that is the closest PFT has come to placing any responsibility for Kaepernick’s situation where it belongs.

  17. So movie stars aren’t going to make movies (yeah, right) because they don’t like the president and football players are going to bring light to social injustice by kneeling down. No and no.

  18. But when President Donald Trump spoke last weekend, hoping owners would fire any “son of a bitch” who knelt, the message changed dramatically.

    That’s not what he said but as expected the Ck/ Big Lie Movement apology tour (PFT) will say anything to support their cause. Why do you feel the need to spin instead of using accurate quotes?

  19. Never was about the American Flag or Military. How about everyone gets treated equally and Police stop shooting unarmed citizens. America is not what It use to be and we have a President in office who is not qualified to run it!

  20. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from PFT – if something offends someone, not everyone like say the name of a team – it should stop.

    In this case – it offends A LOT of people but PFT now says it should continue.

    I also don’t know why he’s concerned as a black man being pulled over by police. Statistics show and have shown – white people are shot and killed by LEO more than any other group.

  21. I hope NFL Players continue to protest and Kneel for the Anthem as long as its peaceful, I see NO PROBLEM AT ALL WITH IT. If you are a fan or Spectator and disapprove of it, BYE, Don’t watch it, you don’t have to. Get a life people, Grow UP. !

  22. “All he did is the right thing”? REALLY. Kap doesn’t have a job because HE OPTED OUT. He had a job with the 49ers, but chose to walk away and now he doesn’t have a job and it’s a social issue? NOT IN MY WORLD. Kap did THE WRONG THING. He opted out of a job and that’s on him. He has to own it. Who walks on $14,500,000.00?

  23. It must be tough to be an angry snowflake. After all, if the protestors are pro free-speech and anti-police shootings, then that makes the snowflakes anti-free speech and pro-police shootings! Furthermore, the snowflakes are led by the draft dodger in Chief who said he is anti-POW. Talk about indefensible positions!

    When you go to boycott the NFL, don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!

  24. Ask the average alt-right conservative, even here on PFT, and they couldn’t tell you WHY the protests started. They’ve been successfully brainwashed by far right wing talk shows who have spread the message that the black players are only being “disrespectful” to the flag. Period.

    Did Trump even once mention WHY they were protesting? No. Has Rush or Hannity? Never.

  25. Whatever happens from here that iconic image of Villanueva standing alone for National anthem while his teammates stayed in the tunnel will haunt the NFL for a long time. It was a PR disaster and effectively shut down any cause Kapernick was championing.

  27. Not sure why people think that wanting justice for all is a bad thing. That flag you people love and supposedly respect so much? The pledge of allegiance to is states “with liberty and justice for ALL”.

    Its good thing to want that. The players have taken a controversial way of delivering that message, but no one should be against the message itself. If you are you have no idea what the flag is supposed to represent.

  29. Maybe what i say will be posted….you know freedom of speech.
    Rogers said “To start a conversation” now this.The conversation has been started long ago.
    Too me The protests are really cuz Trump opened his big mouth when this was dieing down. I like some things he does, but this is not one of them. However, the protests are against him. Why? Cuz this has been going on for over a year. People realize there is a problem and I believe the effort has been made to be aware of it(Police brutality). WHAT are you trying to accomplish by kneeling or protesting at this point??? Ok protest all this year and next….weeeeee! Guess what there are always going to be bad cops. So what is the real agenda? Because I truly am questioning what black people really want at this point? I get called a white supremacist czu I like Trump for the most part. Is it because you want Black Supremacy??? You know….projecting. Give us everything or we will protest!! lol
    It is starting to look like that

  30. The message is getting lost and it’s not by accident. People who are racist are ashamed of themselves, so they want to change the subject. That’s understandable. It’s just the way our brains work. Donald Trump is motivated to use this as a distraction to the horrible things he’s trying to ram through congress, so he’s hoping to divert our attention as long as we’re willing to go along. I think it’s time for all Americans to change the way we’re communicating. We seem to turn everything into a sound bite. The original message was about black people being shot by police, and Kaepernick wanted to make sure we all knew about it. Now that we all know about it, and seem to not give a hoot, the whole issue has changed. Now all the hidden racism is out in the open for everyone to see. The curtain has been pulled back, and everything is exposed. Some people can keep denying it, but everyone can see they’re lying. God bless America.

    Then they need to protest on their own time. And if they do, we have to look at the statistics on police brutality. If they are basing their knowledge on high profile cases that have already been ruled in court. Then they are wrong

  33. Did I miss something? Are NFL referees, coaches, equipment managers, or someone from the league office pulling over black men and shooting them? White players? Hispanic? Anyone at all?
    I understand he players’ rage over this issue. But they’re taking their protest to the wrong place. Their beef is not with the NFL, or the fans/customers who ultimately pay their salaries. Yet the damage they’re doing may take many years to overcome.
    If you really want to protest, do it on a street corner, or outside city hall, or at the police station. Run for office. Contact your congressman. Write a letter to the editor. But all that would be hard. You’d have to get off your butts and do something on your own time, which probably wouldn’t garner a fraction of the attention you’re getting now.
    No, it’s much easier to piggyback off the exposure of your employer, who offers a free national stage, a sympathetic media, and built-in publicity you couldn’t get anywhere else. You know it, and we know it.
    So far, owners have allowed this to continue because they don’t want to upset the players. But as fans begin leaving in droves they will have no alternative but to confront this, and it’s probably too late to undo the damage already done. It will get much worse before it gets better.
    As for you, objectivefootballfan, they may not be “protesting the flag,” but in choosing the anthem as the platform for their protest they are certainly disrespecting it. They’re also being dishonest by dragging their employer into their cause.by protesting something non-job-related while on the job.

  35. I can understand Casillas concerns, but do you think a police officer enjoys walking up to a driver’s side window – whether the driver is black, white, Hispanic, Asian or other?

    What do you think goes thru his mind?

  36. Casillas is right, this is about cops who fail to “Protect and Serve” but rather “Harass and Intimidate”.This happens more in the black community but it is a police problem as much as a race problem.

  39. hey jonathan, try being a white male driving between 11pm-2am, you are super prone to being stopped for a DUI check. Me being Asian male, i have been pulled over a lot, i dont complain, i just go with it and go about my day. You should try it to. The police isnt the problem, its your race, who kills black people more than anything in the world, its not the police, its the black man. Once your group of people get themselves in check, then you will see the police start to back off. But until then you will continue to be harassed, don’t get mad at the police, get mad at your own people.

  40. The folks who think fans are doing something wrong by getting angry about this: you should step back and ask yourself “Why do people protest?”

    The purpose of a protest is to make people angry and make them uncomfortable. They choose to kneel during the playing of the national anthem specifically because it elicits this response out of people. Protesting during the national anthem and then ridiculing people for being mad about it makes no sense. If nobody cared, nobody would notice. If nobody noticed, it wouldn’t be worth doing.

    The options for the players right now are simple:

    1) Continue kneeling and accept the fact that the blowback they receive from doing so is the ENTIRE purpose of this act.
    2) Understand that the blowback from this is hurting the NFL (and thus will be impacting their future salaries) and pick a different way to push a social justice agenda.

    I don’t hate the players who are kneeling, but the act of staging any kind of protest during our national anthem is inherently disrespectful. If I slap you in the face, it hurts, right? So what if I slapped you in the face but then I said “Hey, don’t get mad at me. I’m only slapping you in the face as a protest for racial inequality.” It doesn’t matter what your intent is if the act you’re performing is inherently hurtful/disrespectful.

    As we are all taught over and over in our lives, “perception is reality.”

    It was an act of “defiance” all along. It was defiantly drawing attention to a systemic problem. The systemic problem is within law enforcement. Law enforcement is an extension of the government. Donald Trump is the face of American government.

    When he got up at his “rally” (or whatever those are called) and basically said “sit down and shut up, American citizens!” he threw gas on a fire. Creating chaos is the only thing the president actually succeeds at.

  42. …could care less (and definitely could not care more) about your protest…didn’t watch Thursday night game, won’t watch out of country games, won’t watch Sunday night games or Monday night games. Watch the Red Zone and they don’t show the anthem being played…may not renew Red Zone next year (on the fence)…life goes on…

  43. Typical of clown SJWs. They think kneeling will change things. Maybe a hashtag next, right guys? If these rich men actually cared, the players would set up a charity that creates after school programs for children in violent neighborhoods to keep them out of gangs and away from drugs. The police brutality stems from the Police seeing the crime stats and the majority of violent crime (especially murder) is committed by 6.5% of the population (black men), so they feel justified in their actions. If the highly paid players start by donating $500k-$1m, the other players will follow. Make a positive impact for the future and hopefully the negative stats will decrease. Keep kneeling and hashtag-ing, then keep expecting the same results.

  44. when you’re protesting about inequality in a league that’s disproportionated black & in a day & age where there are no restrictions put on minorities as to what they can achieve…your message will fall on deaf ears just as it has

  46. The ORIGINAL intent, by Colon Crapperneck, was to NOT honor a flag that represented “racisim and oppression” to people of color. That’s why so many people are PO’d about this sham of a protest.

  47. Aug. 26 … in an NFL for com article titled Kapernikick explains why he sat for national anthem…

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,”
    – Colin Kaepernick

    Not one mention of police brutality in this quote…

    If you wanted to protest Smoking cigarette or child prostitution … would you do it in front of a McDonald’s or Home Depot parking lot?…

    If you want to protest police brutality…do it in front of the guilty police station…if you want to protest abortion…do it in front of an abortion clinic…if you want to protest the flag and national anthem…do it during the national anthem…why isn’t this common sense? Seriously?

  48. Jonathan is absolutely correct. HOW HARD IS THIS! There are plenty of people who would support the cause. But when you protect is a way that offends half your audience you’re robbing yourself of that many more potential supporters. The players shot themselves in the foot. NOBODY is talking about racism. The debate is now focused on patriotism. The right voices started using the wrong platform. Your message has almost been completely buried.

  49. it’s already lost because it was rudderless to begin with.

    Kaepernick had an impulse (fueled by a raging psychotic girlfriend) and followed that impulse but didn’t have the brains or gumption to follow it through and instead became a symbol for whatever injustice people feel like throwing out there.

  50. The league and players are backtracking. Looks like they’re realizing they’re in a bubble and majority of Americans are fed up with the identity politics crap. I watch football for football. If I wanted this millionaire victimhood crap I’d watch The View.

  51. If groups of people can perceive that confederate statues are disrespectful to blacks, then, sitting kneeling during the anthem can be perceived as disrespectful to a large number of fans. Regardless of what the players think it is about disrespecting the flag, anthem!

  52. Yes, only people of color get singled out by police.

    Police only wrongly killed people of color.

    Police only profile people of color.

    These laws were ONLY created by white people, not people of color.

    This seems to be what people actually think.

    What ignorance.

    The fact remains, that every race, color, and creed had a hand in creating our situation, enforcing the situation, and suffering.

    The needless divisive focus on race is ludicrous. It’s always been about policy. Policy that is negatively effecting EVERYONE.

    The protestors are ignorant, act ignorant, and the intent wasn’t lost, it was always screwed up and wrong to begin with.

    Kaepernick has only done the right thing? Yes, by championing rioters, terrorist sympathizers, giving money to these morons, wearing fidel castro shirts, pigs socks, and being a divisive moron whose actions betray his ignorant goal because he’s looking through everything from a psycho racist lens.

    Yes antagonizing America is the best way to make change? What idiots.

    Trump’s words were counterproductive, but this isn’t about him, it’s about moron players being ignorant and using the flag as a wedge during a football game. Trump called it out. These ignorant fools went ballistic, because the owners couldn’t risk mutiny for the situation they let fester, and the players rallied around other players, even if it was protecting ignorance.

  53. objectivefootballfan says:
    September 29, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I hope NFL Players continue to protest and Kneel for the Anthem as long as its peaceful, I see NO PROBLEM AT ALL WITH IT. If you are a fan or Spectator and disapprove of it, BYE, Don’t watch it, you don’t have to. Get a life people, Grow UP. !

    ________________________________

    The ignorance displayed by this post is exactly why we have division in this country.

  55. I don’t hate the players who are kneeling, but the act of staging any kind of protest during our national anthem is inherently disrespectful. If I slap you in the face, it hurts, right? So what if I slapped you in the face but then I said “Hey, don’t get mad at me. I’m only slapping you in the face as a protest for racial inequality.” It doesn’t matter what your intent is if the act you’re performing is inherently hurtful/disrespectful.

    Except…it’s not “inherently hurtful” unless you’re someone who values the SYMBOLS of a country more than the RIGHTS imbued to all citizens.

    No one is feeling pain over this. No soldier is weaker because Delanie Walker kneeled at a football game. No veteran is going hungry today because Doug Baldwin didn’t stand during a song. I don’t know a single veteran who is angry about these protests. Every one I’ve heard from, in fact, is baffled by the controversy and the quickness with which people have co-opted a protest about police misconduct into an indictment of the military.

    It’s preposterous. The flag is not more important than your rights. The national anthem is not more important than your rights.

    You know what’s disrespectful? Racism. Police misconduct. Death threats. Those things *actually* affect people in tangible ways. Kneeling football players do not.

  56. I feel like I’m seeing the same headlines over and over and over and over with different names in them. This is driving me crazy

  57. I’m so tired of people saying the players are not protesting the flag. Of course they are. Read what Kaepernick said when he started kneeling — he said I refuse to STAND FOR THE FLAG of a country that is evil and kills minorities. If it isn’t about the flag, then why are they kneeling during the anthem, and not at a police station. They ARE protesting the flag and America.

  59. Trump did this to strengthen his base and it worked. He was able to get a lot more people on his side by turning them against the NFL. The players played right into his hands. They could have showed class and ignored him, and continue to respect the flag and our vets but they didnt. I hope they enjoy being used by Trump to make himself stronger because thats what happened.

  60. It may be best to frame the current #NFL protests, as President Donald Trump vs. the Constitution, which he thinks should be ignored. he feels his power supersedes civil liberties guaranteed by that great document.

    Just how important is Freedom of Speech and the right to protest? The founding fathers, thought it so important, that they addressed it first in the Constitution. Trump’s ignorance or arrogance intentionally distorts the issue.

    Most of these players are American citizens. With that comes the Constitutional right to protest. Call it what it is: Trump vs. Constitution.

  61. sparty0n says:
    September 29, 2017 at 11:42 am
    objectivefootballfan says:
    September 29, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I hope NFL Players continue to protest and Kneel for the Anthem as long as its peaceful, I see NO PROBLEM AT ALL WITH IT. If you are a fan or Spectator and disapprove of it, BYE, Don’t watch it, you don’t have to. Get a life people, Grow UP. !

    ________________________________

    The ignorance displayed by this post is exactly why we have division in this country.

    That person said “I hope these American citizens exercise their right to peaceful protest, if they want to. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch them.”

    So…you don’t really know what the word “ignorance” means, do you?

