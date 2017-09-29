Lamarcus Joyner out, Cody Davis questionable for Rams vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

The Rams will play without free safety Lamarcus Joyner. He left the Week 3 game against the 49ers with a hamstring injury and missed practice all week.

“He is such a great competitor and he does so many different things for our defense, whether it’s playing the safety position in the base and then when we get into our dime, playing the nickel,” coach Sean McVay said. “[He’s] very versatile.

“. . . We’re going to miss him a lot in this game, especially with just the playmakers that they do have on the offensive side of the ball, but that being said, a lot of confidence in the depth we have at the safety position for guys to step up and then at the nickel spot. We’ve got some corners that can transition in there that have done that throughout the course of their career as well.”

Cody Davis, who filled in for Joyner, was added to the injury report with a “tweak in his quad.”

“We’re optimistic about Cody, but he’s questionable for the game right now,” McVay said.

McVay listed Maurice Alexander, John Johnson III and Blake Countess as options if Davis also misses the game.

Center John Sullivan (hip) also is questionable.

Cornerback Kayvon Webster (shoulder) will play for the first time since the season opener, and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Sammy Watkins have cleared concussion protocol and are good to go.