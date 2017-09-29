Lane Taylor on first game as tackle: I think I did all right

Getty Images

The Packers started Lane Taylor at left tackle on Thursday night against the Bears in what was more than the guard’s first time playing a different position in the NFL.

It was his first time playing tackle at any level of football. Taylor said he could recall one rep at tackle during a college practice, but he was otherwise a total novice at the position when asked to step in for the injured David Bakhtiari and didn’t get much practice time during the short week leading into Thursday’s game.

“I think I did all right,” Taylor said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I didn’t get Aaron hit, so that’s good. I didn’t give up any sacks. I’ll take it.”

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was out as well, so the Packers had three changes to their normal offensive line on Thursday and Rodgers said he was “really proud” of how the group played. Things didn’t go as smoothly against the Bengals in Week Three, so having everyone where they belong would be the preferred alignment. If that can’t happen, at least they know Taylor’s versatile enough to handle a change.