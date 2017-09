Getty Images

The NFL fined Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount $9,115 for taunting.

Blount scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter despite being stacked up on the goal line. After the officials signaled touchdown, Blount rolled the ball at Giants safety Landon Collins.

Blount earned a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

He finished with 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 27-24 victory.