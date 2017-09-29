Le’Veon Bell: “I haven’t been that special player yet”

Getty Images

After skipping the offseason program, and training camp, and the entire preseason, it was reasonable to expect a bit of a slow start for Le'Veon Bell.

But his first three games have been slower than he anticipated.

Bell’s averaging just 78.7 yards from scrimmage per game, almost exactly half what he gained last year (157.0 per game).

“I haven’t been that special player yet,” Bell said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ve been kind of just playing football. So I have to go out there and be the special player I can be.”

He’s averaging just 3.5 yards per rush this year, after gaining 4.9 per attempt last year. And he seems to realize that staying away from camp after having hernia surgery in May could be a factor.

“It could be the surgery,” he said. “I would say it could be rust from not being in camp. It could be a combination of a lot of things. . . .

“I think I’m just as explosive as I always have been. Just so far I haven’t really [had a big play]. I have been close to breaking a couple of runs [and] close to breaking a couple catches, but it just hasn’t happened yet. Guys are making good tackles on me. . . . I feel like I am kind of due for a big play. So I have got to go out there and execute and do what I can.”

Of course, the Steelers might have preferred he done it a little sooner.