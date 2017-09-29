Luke Kuechly admits he broke a rule (four years ago)

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 29, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT
Luke Kuechly admits it. He cheated. Sort of. Four years ago.

The Panthers linebacker and squeaky clean former NFL defensive player of the year grinned this week, and admitted he may have possibly gotten away with a pass interference call against Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2013.

“A couple years later I can admit that I might have gotten away with one there,” Kuechly said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s too late now. A couple years removed, hopefully there’s no hard feelings in Boston.”

There certainly were at the time.

Officials actually threw the flag in the end zone, but picked it up after the final play of that game, allowing the Panthers to hang onto a 24-20 win. That no-call left Tom Brady fuming at referee Clete Blakeman (who had deemed the pass uncatchable).

“I wasn’t very positive. I don’t think I said very nice things to him, so I’d like to apologize to him,” Brady said this week. “But yeah, that was a little unfortunate. I wish we had gotten that call. That would’ve been a good call. That would have been a fun next play, I’ll tell you that. With one play left in the game, but oh well.”

Calling Kuechly’s play a bear hug might be a generous assessment, but it worked out for him that night. We’ll see on Sunday if Brady and Gronkowski actually hold a grudge.

5 responses to “Luke Kuechly admits he broke a rule (four years ago)

  2. It’s amazing how DPI is never called against Gronk. Whenever I watch him, the defender is always draped all over him, like Eric Berry in week 1. What’s more amazing is how he still produces. The Randy Moss of tight ends, a freak.

  3. All light hearted and nice and all. Bad calls happen. But, the Pats had to play the AFCC gm in Denver instead of New England because of that loss. Things might have been different.

  4. stand in line Luke. Everyone holds Gronk because he’s a freak of nature. Yet I read how he pushes off all the time. You would too if being held was the only thing standing between you and more production for your team.

  5. That’s not even “sort of” cheating, not by any stretch. It’s not like he even tried to definitively manipulate the system, or refs, or anything like that. I don’t think he was even trying to get away with PI, etc. He actually made a (rare) bad play, and it wasn’t called. What’s he supposed to do, harass the refs alongside Brady, begging for the flag?

    (from a diehard Pats fan)

