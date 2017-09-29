Mike Glennon: I don’t give team a chance with turnovers

Getty Images

Bears coach John Fox said after Thursday night’s loss to the Packers that the team needs to make a lot of changes before they get back on the field and left the door open to making one at quarterback.

Their current starter at the position has identified the biggest thing that has to change whether he is the starter in Week Five or not. Mike Glennon fumbled twice and threw two interceptions in the 35-14 loss and has handed the ball over eight times overall this season, which made for an easy if painful self-assessment.

“The No. 1 thing we have to fix is turnovers, because I’m not giving our team a chance when you turn the ball over like that,” Glennon said, via CSNChicago.com.

Thursday’s turnovers came for a variety of reasons. Glennon held the ball too long on the first fumble, which allowed Clay Matthews to knock the ball loose, and he said he “went through the progression a little too quick” on his first interceptions. The second fumble came when Glennon and center Cody Whitehair were on separate pages about the snap count, which Glennon said “falls on both of us” but winds up as part of the mounting evidence that Glennon isn’t long for the starting job.

Mitch Trubisky is a rookie and there will certainly be rough moments in his first games as an NFL player, but it’s much harder to make the argument that he gives the team less of a chance to win than Glennon when Glennon keeps turning the ball over.