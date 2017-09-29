Mike Iupati headed to injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals are looking for a better performance from their offensive line than they got against the Cowboys last Monday, but they’ll have to do it without the assistance of left guard Mike Iupati.

Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Iupati is headed to injured reserve as a result of a bone spur in his elbow that will require him to have surgery. That will leave the Cardinals scrambling to fill out their offensive line in the near term because Alex Boone, who was starting in place of Iupati, will not play this week due to a pectoral injury.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team may also be without left tackle D.J. Humphries once again because of a knee injury. Arians said “we’ll see” when asked if Humphries could go against the 49ers this weekend.

The team could promote fourth-round pick Dorian Johnson from the practice squad to go with John Wetzel, Will Holden and Daniel Munyer as options to patch things together in front of Carson Palmer.