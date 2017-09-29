Mike McCarthy calls Damarious Randall situation an “internal matter” after benching, leaving sidelines

Getty Images

Damarious Randall started Thursday night’s game at cornerback for the Green Bay Packers. He finished it in the locker room and it wasn’t because he was one of a handful more of Packers’ players to suffer injuries against the Bears.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Randall was replaced at cornerback by Josh Hawkins to start the second half. Per Jason Wilde of ESPNMilwaukee.com, Randall later left the sidelines altogether and the Packers confirmed he had not been injured in the game.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy wouldn’t get into the details of Randall’s situation after the game.

“Actually, that’s an internal matter that we’ll keep internal and we’ll work through that,” McCarthy said.

A follow-up on if Randall left the bench was greeted with the same response.

“It’s an internal matter and we’re working through it,” he reiterated.

Randall had five tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Thursday night’s game before being replaced. He started all four games for Green Bay this season and has made nine starts in each of the last two seasons as well.

Exactly what Randall did to provoke such a response is uncertain, but it’s clear the Packers are not very happy with him coming out of the victory over the Bears.