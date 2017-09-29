Mike McCarthy: “Everything looks positive” with Davante Adams

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said he’s received positive reports on the condition of wide receiver Davante Adams following Thursday night’s win over the Chicago Bears.

“The news that I was given on Davante, so far, everything looks positive,” McCarthy said. “He’s already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there so that’s a great sign.

Adams was forced to leave the game on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for further evaluation after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in the third quarter. The team announced Adams was being assessed for head and neck injuries, and a possible concussion due to the blow.

McCarthy said he was not sure if Adams would need to stay the night in the hospital.

Adams was hit by Trevathan as he was held upright in a scrum of Bears and Packers players on a catch over the middle of the field. Trevathan hit Adams square in the facemask with the crown of his helmet. Players immediately summoned medical personnel onto the field to tend to Adams, who tried to remove his helmet and later gave a thumbs up indication while on the stretcher leaving the field.

“I didn’t have a clean look at it. I know it was late and I knew it was helmet-to-helmet but as far as launching and all that, I couldn’t tell you,” McCarthy said when asked his opinion of the hit.”

The hit by Trevathan was one of the more vicious blows seen on an NFL field. That Adams seems to have avoided serious injury is terrific news.