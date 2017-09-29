Myles Garrett, Danny Shelton questionable for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are getting closer to having defensive end Myles Garrett in the lineup, but it’s still up in the air whether he’ll be making his regular season debut against the Bengals this weekend.

Garrett has been listed as questionable after practicing this week for the first time since he hurt his ankle days before the season opener. Coach Hue Jackson said that Garrett’s playing time would be closely monitored if he does get the go-ahead to suit up on Sunday, but added that the rookie “would be a jolt” for the team in any snaps.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton is also questionable after hurting his calf on Wednesday. He has not practiced either of the last two days, but the designation holds out hope that he’ll be able to fill his usual spot on the line.

Regardless of the decisions about the two linemen, the front seven will be down one player with linebacker Jamie Collins ruled out again due to a concussion.