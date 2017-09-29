NFL confirms DirecTV is offering refunds for Sunday Ticket

Posted by Mike Florio on September 29, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

The details remain incomplete and the procedure unspecified, but it appears that DirecTV is indeed making refunds available to customers who wish to rescind their NFL Sunday Ticket subscription due to the anthem controversy.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters during a Friday media briefing that DirecTV is offering a refund, but Lockhart said he doesn’t know how it’s being handled.

The Wall Street Journal previously explained (under a somewhat misleading headline) that customer-service representatives were sending mixed signals about the issue, an apparent example of the time-honored game of call-center roulette. Apparently, DirecTV has developed a more consistent and predictable approach — or at least an approach as consistent and predictable as the process of getting money back from a major corporation ever can be.

Remember, this is a company that has paid out multiple class-action antitrust settlements in multiple sports arising from a failure to allow customers to purchase, for example, only those games involving certain teams or only games played on certain dates. It’s a for-profit enterprise committed to generating as much profit as possible; the notion that cash would be coughed up for anyone who claims they are offended by the anthem protests seems odd, especially since the anthem issue existed before the 2017 regular season began.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “NFL confirms DirecTV is offering refunds for Sunday Ticket

  2. Refunding money only applies to Direct TV Customers. If you don’t qualify for DirectTV and signed up for Sunday Ticket as a solo product, you won’t get a refund. I tried multiple times this week.

  6. I have both NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Game Pass. I have been thinking about asking for the NFL Sunday Ticket refund and just watching the 30 minute Condensed Games on NFL Game Pass that become available around 7:30pm EST on Sunday. That way I don’t have to listen to any pre-game, post game, National Anthem discussions and can just tune in and focus on the thing we all love the X’s and O’s of football.

  7. I would have to say that whether it’s Game Pass or the Ticket, if people are refused a refund it’s likely they lost these folks and there money for many years to come. Luckily I cancelled before the season started when the anti-american protests picked up where it left off. Then there’s Ford and Nike….oh dear.

  9. The same guys who told African Americans they were being too sensitive about Confederate statues now need a refund because they were offended by a person kneeling before a football game? Really?

  11. I saw DirectTV’s statement on the national news earlier this week. You have to tell their cusomer service its because you are offended at the protests. Thats the only condition under which they will waive their normal policy of no refunds.

  14. Goodbye to all of you who got your refund! You won’t be missed at all. Your Sunday just got a lot less entertaining and no one else is affected in any way, shape or form

  15. I’ve got Sunday Ticket to be able to watch NE games. Better believe it will be cancelled if not all of them are standing on Sunday. Just sayin’.

  16. DirecTV has by far the best customer service, not to mention the best most creative commercials. If only they had internet … it’s just easier to go with one of the behemoth’s like Comcast or Verizon because they offer both.

  18. Kaepernick will go down in history as one of the biggest reasons the most popular sport in this country is going down the tubes. Let that sink in for a moment.

  19. I have to say I am amazed Direct TV is doing this. They don’t have to. They are giving up profits. I wonder if this is a publicity ploy and if they are not expecting a lot of turn over. I would love it if they published the numbers, but I’m sure they won’t. Regardless, the product the NFL is providing seems to be losing it’s luster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!